TRACKING THE TROPICS: Busy, but no immediate threats to the Gulf Coast region

The tropics remain active!
Gert, which was a Category 2 hurricane just 24 hours ago, has been downgraded to a post-tropical storm as it continues to run to the northeast over the open and cooler North Atlantic waters.
Although still a rather potent storm, post-tropical indicates that Gert no longer has a tropical structure. Tropical systems have warmer air in their centers compared to the air outside of the systems, whereas non-tropical systems, or in this case post-tropical, have cooler air at their cores.
All the attention now is focused in the tropical Atlantic.
TROPICAL STORM HARVEY:
What was labeled as Invest 91L yesterday was "tagged" as Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 (PTC-9) earlier today and was further upgraded to Tropical Storm Harvey this afternoon. The National Hurricane Center has T.S. Harvey headed for the Lesser Antilles, reaching the islands around mid-day on Friday.
Harvey is expected to remain on a westerly course across the Caribbean, likely making a landfall in Central America on Monday or Tuesday.
INVEST 92L:
In addition to newly-named Harvey, the NHC continues to track Invest 92L and gives 92L a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 2 to 5 days.
92L is expected to track just north of the Lesser Antilles and could be a problem for the Bahamas by early next week.
And lastly, the NHC is highlighting a third tropical disturbance over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, giving it a 30% chance of development by the early part of next week.
We are moving into the "Red Zone" of the Hurricane Season calendar. At this stage, Mother Nature is doing her part to fill the bill. Fortunately, none of the four systems currently being tracked in the Atlantic Basin are of any threat to the Gulf Coast region, at least not in the short term.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
The tropics remain active!More >>
The tropics remain active!More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 17.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 17.More >>
There will be a slight increase in rain chances for Friday, and even better chances over the weekend.More >>
There will be a slight increase in rain chances for Friday, and even better chances over the weekend.More >>
Authorities in St. Helena Parish are searching for a woman wanted for theft over $4,000.More >>
Authorities in St. Helena Parish are searching for a woman wanted for theft over $4,000.More >>
Port Allen Police are looking for a 20-year-old male wanted for second-degree rape of a juvenile female.More >>
Port Allen Police are looking for a 20-year-old male wanted for second-degree rape of a juvenile female.More >>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
A terrorist attack in Barcelona took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.More >>
Local government officials say a memorial to Robert E. Lee has gone mostly unnoticed for years, but recent events have prompted Franklin Township trustees to issue a statement about the monument.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >>
North Charleston Police are investigating a possible case of child abuse at a church daycare after a video surfaced on Facebook.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>