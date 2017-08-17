TRACKING THE TROPICS: Busy, but no immediate threats to the Gulf Coast region

The tropics remain active!

Gert, which was a Category 2 hurricane just 24 hours ago, has been downgraded to a post-tropical storm as it continues to run to the northeast over the open and cooler North Atlantic waters.

Although still a rather potent storm, post-tropical indicates that Gert no longer has a tropical structure. Tropical systems have warmer air in their centers compared to the air outside of the systems, whereas non-tropical systems, or in this case post-tropical, have cooler air at their cores.

All the attention now is focused in the tropical Atlantic.

TROPICAL STORM HARVEY:

What was labeled as Invest 91L yesterday was "tagged" as Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 (PTC-9) earlier today and was further upgraded to Tropical Storm Harvey this afternoon. The National Hurricane Center has T.S. Harvey headed for the Lesser Antilles, reaching the islands around mid-day on Friday.

Harvey is expected to remain on a westerly course across the Caribbean, likely making a landfall in Central America on Monday or Tuesday.

INVEST 92L:

In addition to newly-named Harvey, the NHC continues to track Invest 92L and gives 92L a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 2 to 5 days.

92L is expected to track just north of the Lesser Antilles and could be a problem for the Bahamas by early next week.

And lastly, the NHC is highlighting a third tropical disturbance over the far eastern tropical Atlantic, giving it a 30% chance of development by the early part of next week.

We are moving into the "Red Zone" of the Hurricane Season calendar. At this stage, Mother Nature is doing her part to fill the bill. Fortunately, none of the four systems currently being tracked in the Atlantic Basin are of any threat to the Gulf Coast region, at least not in the short term.

