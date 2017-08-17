LSU announces 2017 non-conference basketball schedule

The Will Wade era at LSU will begin Friday, Nov. 10, when the Tigers host the Alcorn State Braves.

A busy start to season includes a trip to Hawaii to face Michigan and either Notre Dame or Chaminade in the Maui Invitational starting Monday, Nov. 20.

“The non-conference schedule will be challenging for us and is filled with teams coming off very good seasons a year ago. That includes five home games against teams that won 20 plus games last year and vied for post-season berths,” Coach Wade said in a release. “We know our opening game with Alcorn, the night before the LSU-Arkansas football game, is one that we want all our fans to be at the Maravich Center to experience what LSU basketball is now about.”

The Tigers will play in two big matchups in December, against Houston at home and Memphis on the road.

LSU Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Nov. 10: ALCORN STATE

Nov. 16: SAMFORD

Nov. 20: Michigan (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Nov. 21: Notre Dame/Chaminade (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Nov. 22: TBA (at Maui Jim Maui Invitational)

Nov. 29: UT-MARTIN

Dec. 10: UNCW

Dec. 13: HOUSTON

Dec. 16: STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Dec. 19: SAM HOUSTON

Dec. 22: NORTH FLORIDA

Dec. 28: at Memphis

