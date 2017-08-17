WANTED: Woman allegedly pistol-whips another woman during argument

Investigators are looking for a woman accused of pistol-whipping another woman in which the gun fired.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Ashley Riley, who is also known as Ashley Williams, 33, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Riley is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 162 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the Gardere area on March 19, 2015.

Officials said Riley allegedly started an argument with another woman and at some point, hit her in the head with a handgun.

They added the gun discharged but no one was hit by the bullet.

Riley is wanted on charges of illegal use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

