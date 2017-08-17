Officials: Child hit by vehicle in car dealership parking lot

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 17.More >>
Authorities are searching for a man who has not been seen in more than a week. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported deputies are actively searching for Doyle Oubre, 35.
Investigators are looking for a woman accused of pistol-whipping another woman in which the gun fired. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Ashley Riley, who is also known as Ashley Williams, 33, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported a 2-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Team Mazda on Airline Highway.
Authorities responded to an emergency landing Thursday morning in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the downed aircraft was found in a field along LA 22 near Burnside.
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris' journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.
The woman's husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.
The girl's 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.
