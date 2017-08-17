Officials: Child hit by vehicle in car dealership parking lot - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Child hit by vehicle in car dealership parking lot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported a 2-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Team Mazda on Airline Highway.

A spokeswoman for EBRSO said the child is being evaluated for injuries.

No other details were available.

