BRCC accepting enrollment for fall 2017 courses

It's not too late to enroll to be a Baton Rouge Community College student for the Fall 2017 semester.

The deadline to register for the first session of fall courses at BRCC is Friday.

Classes for the 15-week session is set to begin Monday, August 21.

For those who cannot make this session, there's another 12-week session that begins on September 11 and a second 7-week session that begins on October 16.

BRCC has eight campuses around the Capital region. The purpose is to make academic programs more easily accessible to students who do not live within Baton Rouge city limits.

The school also offers Saturday and online courses for those who may be working or occupied on weekdays.

For more information about registering for BRCC courses, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.