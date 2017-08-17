BTR and AT&T partner to become 'fiber-ready'

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport can now boast faster internet, thanks to a partnership with AT&T.

Parish leaders, airport officials, and AT&T representatives gathered Thursday to make BTR a designated "fiber-ready" location.

That means the airport and all of its property has access to high speed fiber internet, thanks to a single fiber optic cable.

Trae Welch, an East Baton Rouge councilman and airport commissioner, said this economic development will be an incentive for businesses to start developing on airport property.

"That's one of the things that's what's such a gem about this airport specifically and its unique position as far as not only with rails, roads, the river, but now tech," Welch said. "So, it's a huge deal for this area."

Interim Airport Director Ralph Hennessy said about 700 acres of airport property is available for development.

AT&T officials said another fiber-ready location in Baton Rouge is in the works.

The next location will be announced soon.

