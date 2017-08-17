Bishop Muench releases statement on Charlottesville violence

Bishop Robert W. Muench released a statement Thursday about the incidents in Charlottesville over the weekend.

I join my brother bishops throughout the United States and our Diocesan Commission on Racial Harmony in condemning the shameful display of racism that took place last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

I embrace the words of the Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo, President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop Frank Dewane, Chairman of the USCCB Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development:

'We stand against the evil of racism, white supremacy, and neo-Nazism. At the same time, we stand with our sisters and brothers united in the sacrifice of Jesus, by which love's victory over every form of evil is assured.'

We cannot remain silent in the face of such blatant hatred, which denies the dignity of each human person created in the image and likeness of God, regardless of race, ethnicity, language, religion or way of life. I also quote Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia:

'Racism is a poison of the soul. It's the ugly, original sin of our country, an illness that has never fully healed.'

God can always bring good out of evil and counts on us as believing men and women of all faiths to stand up for what we know is right. Let us work together to heal our nation and create a beloved community where all fellow human beings are understood and seen as sons and daughters of God and brothers and sisters to each other.