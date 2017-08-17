Southern University moves closer to choosing cultivator for medical marijuana program

Southern University announced three companies as finalists in the bid to find a grower for its medical marijuana cultivation and production facility.

Officials said representatives with Southern Roots Therapeutics, MED Louisiana, and Advanced Biomedics will be interviewed in-person by the Medical Marijuana Review Committee. They added the interviews will not be open to the public.

According to SU, the company that the committee selects as its choice for cultivator will be submitted to the Southern University Board of Supervisors for final approval before a contract will be negotiated.

The university reported no taxpayer money will be spent on the program.

