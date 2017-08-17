Surveillance image shows man wanted in Zachary vehicle break-ins - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Surveillance image shows man wanted in Zachary vehicle break-ins

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: Zachary Police Department Source: Zachary Police Department
Source: Zachary Police Department Source: Zachary Police Department
ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -

Detectives are asking for help in identifying a suspected burglar.

The Zachary Police Department reported he is accused of a string of vehicle break-ins in the area.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the vehicle burglaries is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly