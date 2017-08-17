VIDEO: Would-be burglars pull on car door handles in Gonzales

Investigators have released home surveillance video of people trying to break into vehicles in a neighborhood.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened in the area of Tanya Drive and Bailey Drive in Gonzales on Friday.

Deputies said five would-be burglars got out of a vehicle and went pull on the car door handles of vehicles parked at nearby homes.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

