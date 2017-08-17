VIDEO: Would-be burglars pull on car door handles in Gonzales

The Baton Rouge Metro Airport can now boast faster internet, thanks to a partnership with AT&T. Parish leaders, airport officials and AT&T representatives gathered to make BTR a designated "fiber-ready" location.More >>
Southern University announced three companies as finalists in the bid to find a grower for its medical marijuana cultivation and production facility.More >>
Bishop Robert W. Muench released a statement Thursday about the incidents in Charlottesville over the weekend.More >>
THURSDAY: Heat Advisory - hot; 20% rain; high of 93° (Heat Index, 105° - 108°)
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; light SW winds - low of 76°
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy - 40% rain/storms; a high of 92°
Detectives are asking for help in identifying a suspected burglar. The Zachary Police Department reported he is accused of a string of vehicle break-ins in the area.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
