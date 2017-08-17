Thursday weather email ...

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Heat Advisory - hot; 20% rain; high of 93° (Heat Index, 105° - 108°)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy; light SW winds - low of 76°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy - 40% rain/storms; a high of 92°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 7 p.m. - moderate high pressure means very little moisture and very little cloud cover, allowing the heat index readings to climb into the range of 105° - 110° in some neighborhoods …

- For the first time in several days, we’re only looking at spotty to isolated activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar from late morning through late afternoon

- We can’t say there will be no wet weather but any isolated thunderstorms that could develop should be isolated in nature … and may have the potential to become marginally severe

- We’re not anticipating an August heat wave - in fact, we’ll return to an increasingly rainy pattern, starting as early as Friday (40% coverage); continuing (of course!) through the upcoming weekend

- Numerous showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday - 60% coverage, possibly as high as 70% coverage …

- By "Eclipse Monday" SE LA/SW MS could encounter a few weather problems - namely, partly to mostly cloudy skies and a 40% rain chance!

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: South winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; light chop

INLAND LAKES: West - South winds, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR AUGUST 18:

High Tide: 8:31 a.m. +1.7

Low Tide: 6:31 p.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 17 … 99° (2000); 61° (2004)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR AUGUST 17 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:33 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:44 p.m.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

1. Hurricane Gert continues to move rapidly away from the east coast of the US - now located several hundred miles south of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

2 Invest 91L now Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine - a low pressure area, east of the Lesser Antilles, is expected to become a Tropical Storm at some point Thursday or Thursday night. Currently, about 365 miles east of Barbados; highest sustained winds of 35 mph; moving West at 17 mph. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Thursday afternoon.

3 Invest 92L - about midway between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, has become a little better organized during the past 24 hours … now a 60% chance of formation within the next 5 days.

4 Tropical disturbance over the far eastern Atlantic is showing potential for gradual development - formation chance through the next 5 days, 40%.

