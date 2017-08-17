2-year-old dies after running onto highway and getting hit by vehicle, according to LSP

A toddler is dead after running from a church parking lot onto a highway Wednesday evening, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Kaleb Dyson, 2, of Kentwood.

Troopers reported it happened on LA 10 near LA 1058 in Roseland around 8:45 p.m.

Senior Tpr. Dustin Dwight said the investigation as of now shows a large group of choir members was standing in the parking lot of Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, when Dyson ran from the parking lot toward the highway.

He added the boy’s mother chased after him to try to stop him from running in to the road, but couldn’t get to him in time and he was hit by a minivan.

According to Dwight, an ambulance rushed Dyson to Hood Memorial Hospital, but he died from his injuries not long after arriving there.

The driver of the minivan was not charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

