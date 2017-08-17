MISSING: Ascension Parish man last seen more than a week ago

Authorities are searching for a man who has not been seen in more than a week.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported deputies are actively searching for Doyle Oubre, 35.

He is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 160 pounds.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said he was reported missing on Wednesday, August 9.

Anyone with information about Oubre is urged to call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text to 847411 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

