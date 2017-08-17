FOUND: Ascension Parish man last seen more than a week ago - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FOUND: Ascension Parish man last seen more than a week ago

Doyle Oubre (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office) Doyle Oubre (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities say they have found a man not seen for over a week.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported deputies were searching for Doyle Oubre, 35.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre with APSO said he was reported missing on Wednesday, August 9.

Officials say they found Oubre at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

