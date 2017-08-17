First three Coach 'O' radio shows to air from the South Stadium Club

LSU will air the first three Coach "O" radio shows in the South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium due to construction taking place at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway.

The first radio show airs Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 7 to 8 p.m.

LSU notes for the first three shows at the South Stadium Club:

The public is invited to attend the three shows being held at Tiger Stadium.

Drakes Catering will provide a limited menu of food and beverages.

Due to space limitations, admission will be capped at 250 people.

Doors to the South Stadium Club open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans are asked to park in Lot 401 near the Public Safety Building off of South Stadium Road.

The show will return to TJ Ribs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, when the renovation project has been completed.

