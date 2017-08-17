Small plane makes emergency landing in Ascension Parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Small plane makes emergency landing in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Authorities responded to an emergency landing Thursday morning in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the downed aircraft was found in a field along LA 22 near Burnside.

Officials said two people were on board the small plane and were not injured.

The plane had front-end damage.

It is not yet known what caused the plane to go down.

