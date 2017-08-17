Officials report emergency landing in Ascension Parish

Authorities responded to an emergency landing Thursday morning in Ascension Parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the downed aircraft was found in a field along LA 22 near Burnside.More >>
A toddler is dead after running from a church parking lot onto a highway Wednesday evening, according to investigators. Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Kaleb Dyson, 2, of Kentwood.More >>
Authorities are searching for a man who has not been seen in more than a week. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported deputies are actively searching for Doyle Oubre, 35.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, August 17.More >>
With only a few isolated/scattered showers expected today, the heat will become a priority. In fact, a heat advisory will be in effect Thursday.More >>
According to El Pais in Spain, authorities are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
The pastor has received thousands of comments on his Facebook post, thanking him for what he said.More >>
