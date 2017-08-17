Heat Advisory in effect Thursday

With only a few isolated/scattered showers expected today, the heat will become a priority.

In fact, a heat advisory will be in effect Thursday. With a high temperature of 94° forecast, the “feels like” temperature could be as high as 105° - 108°.

Take precautions if you have to be out in the extreme heat.

Overnight, there will be partly cloudy skies. The low will drop into the mid 70°s.

Wednesday, there will be a return of scattered showers/storms - 40% coverage - not as hot, a high of 92°.

