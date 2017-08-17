'Skyline Club' in Tiger Stadium set to offer beer, wine, all-you-can-eat dinner

If you're a fan of LSU football and can make your way into the Skyline Club in Tiger Stadium, you'll be able to grab a beer.

You’ll be able to get more than just that, in fact.

It'll also offer wine and an all-you-can-eat dinner in the outdoor area.

The Skyline Club is located in the south end zone in the upper deck, right around the 600 sections.

Tickets in the Skyline Club will range between $45 and $120, depending on the game.

It can sit about 1,500 fans.

Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.