North BR man behind flood lawsuit against city, state speaks out on its importance

Police have made another arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from June that is believed to have been motivated by a 2008 deadly shooting that was determined to be a justified killing, but they are still searching for one more suspect.More >>
Police have made another arrest in connection with a deadly shooting from June that is believed to have been motivated by a 2008 deadly shooting that was determined to be a justified killing, but they are still searching for one more suspect.More >>
A north Baton Rouge man is leading the charge in a class action lawsuit against the state and parish saying that alleges the groups were negligent during the historic flood.More >>
A north Baton Rouge man is leading the charge in a class action lawsuit against the state and parish saying that alleges the groups were negligent during the historic flood.More >>
A Southern University arboriculture professor has received the highest honor in her field.More >>
A Southern University arboriculture professor has received the highest honor in her field.More >>
One year after floodwaters turned the streets of Port Vincent into rivers, the state is in the process of paying out awards to homeowners as part of the Restore Louisiana program.More >>
One year after floodwaters turned the streets of Port Vincent into rivers, the state is in the process of paying out awards to homeowners as part of the Restore Louisiana program. As of Wednesday, 553 homes had received a combined $16 million. That is just a drop in the bucket compared to the $1.3 bilMore >>
LSU said it is anticipating 2,500 new and returning students to invade the campus for Move-In Day on Wednesday. Students will be allowed to get their belongings into all on-campus dorms and apartments between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.More >>
LSU said it is anticipating 2,500 new and returning students to invade the campus for Move-In Day on Wednesday. Students will be allowed to get their belongings into all on-campus dorms and apartments between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>