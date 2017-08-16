SU professor receives international award

Dr. Zhu H. Ning accepted the highest honor of the International Society of Arboriculture in Washington, D.C.

A Southern University arboriculture professor has received the highest honor in her field.

Southern University’s campus has enough diversity of tree types to dazzle a student in arboriculture. A teacher at Southern will be the main reason the student is way into trees. Southern University announced Dr. Zhu H. Ning, an Endowed Professor in the Urban Forestry and Natural Resources Department of the Southern University and A&M College System, is the 2017 recipient of the International Society of Arboriculture’s (ISA) prestigious Alex L. Shigo Award for Excellence in Arboricultural Education.

She was recognized during a big meeting of the ISA International Conference and Trade Show in Washington, DC.

“I am deeply humbled for being honored with this award,” Dr. Ning said. “I want to thank the ISA and its members for nominating, selecting, and honoring me with this highest award in arboricultural education.” Ning thanked Southern University, and students might want to thank her.

Ning helped enhance the Urban Forestry Master’s degree curriculum at Southern University by designing a course titled “Tree Biomechanics.” She encourages students to learn tree structure, function and physiological processes in an interconnected way, and challenges students to apply the learned knowledge in identifying tree structural problems, conducting tree risk assessment, and developing mitigation strategies. She also created a new course “Sustainable Natural Resources in a Changing Climate.” Students will look at climate change and what it does to trees and plants. This course gets students ready for world issues like climate change.

Dr. Ning led a team in translating ISA’s Arboriculture Dictionary into Chinese, no small task but with big benefits for that very populous country!

Ning proved popular among her peers, and found spots on the ISA Board of Directors and helped develop the Society’s development of standards for training future urban foresters and arboriculturalists. She’s an Associate Editor of the Journal of Arboriculture and Urban Forestry. She reviewed the certification study guide book for arboriculture and forestry.

Active in global matters, but well-grounded in her own students’ academic experiences, Dr. Ning has brought great praise and distinction to Southern University.

