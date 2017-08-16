WANTED: Three men wanted in connection to Patterson armed robbery

The Morgan City Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating three suspects wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred in the Patterson Police Department Jurisdiction.

MCPD are looking fpr Tamoz Allen, Tyrique Jones, and Wanya Francis, all of Patterson.

Information has been received that these subjects may frequent the Morgan City Area.

The suspects are considered Armed and Dangerous. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of either of the three subjects please contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605, the Patterson Police Department at (985)395-6161, or your local police department.

