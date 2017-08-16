LSU acquires possible Mike VII

When the flood waters receded in Denham Springs, Maria Bragg immediately went to check on her son.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 16.More >>
The Morgan City Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating three suspects wanted in connection with an Armed Robbery that occurred in the Patterson Police Department Jurisdiction.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
According to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court, Winston DeCuir, Jr., attorney for the Southern University Board of Supervisors has submitted an opposition to the lawsuit filed by former vice chancellor for student affairs, Dr. Brandon Dumas.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Alabama's Attorney General is suing the city of Birmingham and Mayor William Bell for putting barriers around the Confederate monument in Linn Park Tuesday night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
Talk about jumping the shark! Viewer Lisa Malachowski sent us a wild video of a shark feeding on some fish in the ocean off Surfside Beach. The fish keep jumping to get away from it, so it follows suit and jumps high out of the water in pursuit of its meal.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
