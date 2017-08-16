One dead after two-vehicle crash in Washington Parish

A driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 436 in Washington Parish.

Louisiana State Police say the crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15.

Preliminary investigation led Troopers to determine the crash occurred as a white Chevrolet truck, traveling eastbound on Hwy. 436, approached a curve in the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, the truck traveled into the westbound lane directly into the path on an oncoming black Chevrolet Silverado. The front of the Silverado crashed into the driver’s side door of the white truck.

After the impact, police say both vehicles caught fire.

Several residents near the crash heard the collision and responded to assist the drivers. Both vehicles were on fire when three good Samaritans arrived. According to witnesses, the white Chevrolet truck was fully engulfed in flames and the black Silverado had flames in the engine compartment.

Despite the fire, the three men entered the cab of the Silverado to assist the trapped driver. 41-year-old Wade D. Smith, of Franklinton, sustained severe injuries before being removed from his truck, which then also became fully engulfed in flames.

Washington Parish Fire Department extinguished the fire in both vehicles before investigators discovered the remains of an unidentified driver inside the white Chevrolet truck.

Troopers are currently working with the Washington and St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Offices to identify the driver and notify next of kin.

Smith was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Blood samples were collected from both drivers to be sent to a crime lab for analysis, which is common in all fatal vehicle crashes.

The investigation is still ongoing.

