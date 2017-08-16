Judge makes decision on other alleged crimes in Greenhouse case

A driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 436 in Washington Parish.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 16.More >>
LSU said it is anticipating 2,500 new and returning students to invade the campus for Move-In Day on Wednesday. Students will be allowed to get their belongings into all on-campus dorms and apartments between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.More >>
A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agent who was shot in the line of duty while on patrol in Morehouse Parish in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2017, has returned to duty.More >>
One of the two Deputy City Marshals charged with the murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted murder of his father, Chris Few, appeared in Avoyelles Parish court on Wednesday.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
The Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Atlanta Falcons' brand-new home stadium will only be open for one game this season.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
