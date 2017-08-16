Judge makes decision on other alleged crimes in Greenhouse case

One of the two Deputy City Marshals charged with the murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis and the attempted murder of his father, Chris Few, appeared in Avoyelles Parish court on Wednesday.

KALB reports that the state has filed motions to introduce new evidence of other alleged crimes Greenhouse committed during his time with the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office.

Witness testimonies from the alleged crimes were to be heard, but in a surprise turn, the State and the Defense agreed that they would submit the evidence without hearing them.

KALB reports Judge William Bennett looked over the evidence and ultimately agreed that he will allow testimony from Chris Few's then girlfriend, Megan Dixon, but won't allow any other evidence.

Judge Benett issues a three-page explanation as to why he made this decision. He also said Dixon's testimony is relevant to the murder and attempted murder charges, but the other testimonies are not.

Norris Greenhouse, Jr's trial is set to begin October 2.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. Information provided by KALB.