WANTED: 23-year-old accused of convincing 12-year-old to engage in multiple sexual acts

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are searching a man wanted for convincing a 15-year-old female to engage in multiple sexual acts.

Police say 23-year-old Zachary Hughes, of Denham Springs, is wanted on a single count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hughes is urged to contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

