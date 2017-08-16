Louisiana Superintendent receives positive evaluation

Louisiana's education superintendent has again received a positive job evaluation from the state's top school board, which didn't address criticism about the current contracting arrangement.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education reviewed John White's performance in a four-hour, closed-door session Wednesday.

White announced he received a 3-point evaluation on a 4-point scale, what he described as an "effective: proficient rating."

I earned a 3.0 evaluation rating out of 4 for 2016-2017, an effective: proficient rating. Strengths and weaknesses to follow. #LaEd — John White (@LouisianaSupe) August 16, 2017

White is operating under a contract from 2012, a prior BESE term. White's opponents lack the two-thirds board vote needed to fire him, while White's supporters don't have the votes for a new contract. He's been working on a month-to-month basis since the new term began in 2016.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and critics suggest White is in the job illegally, saying he needed reconfirmation from the Louisiana Senate.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.