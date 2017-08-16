Man, wife found in hospital with needles in arms

One woman has been arrested after she and her husband were found passed out in a Bogalusa hospital with needles still in their arms.

A nurse at Our Lady of Angels told the Bogalusa Police Department she entered the husband’s room, who was a patient at the time and found he and his wife with tourniquets and needles in their arms.

Police say after a search was conducted, assorted pills identified as oxycodone, tramadol, percocet, and clonazepam, 2 tourniquets, a zip lock bag containing cotton filters, a measuring cup, a spoon, short straws, a bag of suspected heroin, and a bag of a brown crystallized substance and 13 hypodermic needles were found.

Jamie Pilarczyk, 34, of Baker, was arrested and booked on two counts of possession of schedule II narcotics, two counts of possession of schedule IV narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pilarczyk’s husband will remain a patient at the hospital and a warrant will be issued for him for the same charges. He will be arrested upon his release.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.