Key, Guice named to multiple preseason all-American teams

There are big expectations this season for LSU running back Derrius Guice and linebacker Arden Key.

Both players have been named to the 2017 CBS Sports Preseason All-America First Team, as well as, Sports Illustrated's 2017 Preseason All-America First-Team.

In 2016, Guice took over for an injured Leonard Fournette, finishing the season with 1,387 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. The junior from Catholic High School averaged 7.6 yards per carry.

Preseason accolades for Guice:

Preseason All-SEC First Team

2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List

2017 Maxwell Award Watch List

2017 Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Last season, Key totaled 56 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. Key has spent much of the summer recovering from shoulder surgery, but should be good to go against BYU.

Preseason accolades for Key:

Preseason All-SEC First Team

2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

2017 Butkus Watch List

2017 Maxwell Award Watch List

2017 Bednarik Award Watch List

CBS All-American Team: Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Penn State, Pitt and USC were the only schools to have two first-teamers.

SI's All-American Team: Oklahoma, LSU, Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State each had multiple first-team honorees.

Guice, Key and the rest of the Tigers will play BYU in the season opener on Saturday, Sept. 2.

