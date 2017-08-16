Town of Greensburg water customers under boil water advisory - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Town of Greensburg water customers under boil water advisory

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
GREENSBURG, LA (WAFB) -

Town of Greensburg water customers are being encouraged to boil their water until further notice.

Officials reported the town’s water system went down for a period Wednesday morning.

They added that until they get a clear sample, they need customers to boil their water.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly