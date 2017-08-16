Millions in unclaimed La. tax refunds could soon be headed for Unclaimed Property

Folks in Port Vincent are no longer under a boil water advisory. The advisory was issued Sunday. It was lifted Tuesday around 11:15 a.m.More >>
Are you one of nearly 10,000 people who have not claimed your Louisiana tax refund? The Louisiana Department of Revenue said there is $8.6 million in unclaimed refunds from tax returns filed for 2015.
Investigators have arrested the suspect who allegedly tried to steal a customer's truck at a convenience store early Wednesday morning and then reportedly shot the victim.
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 16.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
The man says he felt fine and didn't want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
