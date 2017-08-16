Millions in unclaimed La. tax refunds could soon be headed for Unclaimed Property

Are you one of nearly 10,000 people who have not claimed your Louisiana tax refund?

The Louisiana Department of Revenue said there is $8.6 million in unclaimed refunds from tax returns filed for 2015. It reported the amount includes refunds issued on or before June 30, 2016.

Officials said taxpayers need to claim their refunds by September 6 or the money will be transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division.

LDR added it sent letter to 9,500 taxpayers advising them to claim the refunds.

