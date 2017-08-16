Jags land 4 on the Black College Football Player of the Year Award watch list

The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced the 2017 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award on Wednesday and it includes four Jaguar seniors.

Tight End Dillon Beard, quarterback Austin Howard, defensive back Danny Johnson and defensive lineman Aaron Tiller were named to the 2017 watch list.

Last season Beard caught 38 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns for Southern. The talented tight end was named to the preseason All-SWAC offense first-team.

Howard threw for 2,655 yards in 2016, completed 192 of 330 passes, tossed 29 touchdowns and was picked off only eight times.

In 2016, Johnson totaled 57 tackles, one for a loss, seven interceptions, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble. The defensive back was named to the preseason All-SWAC defense first-team.

Tiller had a huge 2016 for the Jaguars. Also named to the preseason All-SWAC defense first-team, the defensive lineman finished with 60 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles.

The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University.

The winner of the 2017 Black College Football Player of the Year Award will be honored with the Deacon Jones Trophy during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which takes place on Feb. 10, 2018 in Atlanta. Four finalists will be unveiled on Dec. 12.

Southern will travel to Hattiesburg, MS on Saturday, Sept. 9, to open the season against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

