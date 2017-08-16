Police make arrest in connection to shooting on Elm Grove Garden Dr

Police have a man in custody who they say is connected to an early morning shooting in the Scotlandville area.

Charles Cannon, 25, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in connection with the shooting Weds. morning on attempted second degree murder charges.

Cannon was also charged with illegal use of weapon, armed robbery, and is a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

