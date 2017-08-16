Police investigate shooting on Elm Grove Garden Drive

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 16.More >>
Police were called out to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is responding to Elm Grove Garden Drive near Rosenwald Road.
The search is on for a man who tried to steal a customer's truck at a convenience store early Wednesday morning and then shot the victim, according to investigators.
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the medical assistant is a key component in today's medical workplace.
LSU said it is anticipating 2,500 new and returning students to invade the campus for Move-In Day on Wednesday. Students will be allowed to get their belongings into all on-campus dorms and apartments between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The man says he felt fine and didn't want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.
The doctor who discovered a degenerative brain disease linked to concussion says kids should not play football. At all.
