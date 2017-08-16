Police investigate shooting on Elm Grove Garden Drive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate shooting on Elm Grove Garden Drive

Elm Grove Garden Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police were called out to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it is responding to Elm Grove Garden Drive near Rosenwald Road.

Sgt. Don Coppola with BRPD said the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

