WBRSO: Would-be carjacker shoots victim at convenience store

The search is on for a man who tried to steal a customer's truck at a convenience store early Wednesday morning and then shot the victim, according to investigators.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened at LA Express Food Store along US 190 in Erwinville just after 5 a.m.

Col. Richie Johnson with WBRSO said the would-be carjacker shot the man in the back when the victim ran. He added the victim is in surgery. His condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone who may have been around the store at the time to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

