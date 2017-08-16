Deputies arrest alleged would-be carjacker accused of shooting victim

Investigators have arrested the suspect who allegedly tried to steal a customer's truck at a convenience store early Wednesday morning and then reportedly shot the victim.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect as Kevin Hamburg, 21.

Deputies had surrounded the Maison Pointe Coupee Apartments on Hospital Road in New Roads. Hamburg was later taken into custody.

The victim has been identified as Jeremy Gremillion. He underwent surgery Wednesday morning and is expected to make it.

According to officials, the shooting happened at the LA Express Food Store along US 190 in Erwinville just after 5 a.m.

Deputies think Hamburg first attempted to carjack a man and then shot the victim as he tried to run away. After the shooting, the suspect allegedly fled without the vehicle.

