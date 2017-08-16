Southern University Welcome Week begins with freshman move-in da - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern University Welcome Week begins with freshman move-in day

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Southern University (Source: WAFB) Southern University (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern University is welcoming new and returning students to campus this week for the start of the fall semester.

Freshmen living on campus will begin moving in Wednesday morning.

The university has lots of activities planned for the week to help students get ready to get back to class.

Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly