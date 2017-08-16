ACLU sends letter to LSP supt. about ticket over 'the finger'

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, August 16.More >>
LSU said it is anticipating 2,500 new and returning students to invade the campus for Move-In Day on Wednesday. Students will be allowed to get their belongings into all on-campus dorms and apartments between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Southern University is welcoming new and returning students to campus this week for the start of the fall semester.
This is "Welcome Week" at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Officials said it's a chance for new and returning students to get their hands on various programming and information to help them in transitioning to the university.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Louisiana isn't happy with Louisiana State Police after a trooper ticketed a driver who allegedly gave him the middle finger.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
The man says he felt fine and didn't want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
"I don't even know what I'm going to do. This is a huge loss to us,"
