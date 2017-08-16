ACLU sends letter to LSP supt. about ticket over 'the finger'

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Louisiana isn't happy with Louisiana State Police after a trooper ticketed a driver who allegedly gave him the middle finger.

The ticket was for public intimidation, which is a felony that carries up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The ACLU sent a letter to Col. Kevin Reeves, superintendent of LSP, that claims the ticket is illegal retaliation for protected free speech.

"This gesture is protected speech," Marjorie R. Esman, executive director of ACLU of Louisiana, wrote in the letter. "Among the freedoms this country provides is the right to criticize the government and public officials, including police officers."

The civil liberties organization didn't request any action against the trooper, but did ask that the department train officers on the first amendment.

The incident reportedly happened on I-20 in the Monroe area. Officials added the case was later thrown out.

