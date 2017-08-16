Police arrest 1 of 3 suspects in kidnapping, torture investigation

Investigators reported they have arrested one suspect who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping and torturing a man earlier this month, but added that two others remain on the run.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Samuel Smith Jr., 33, is facing principal charges in connection with the case.

Officers are still trying to find Damar Coleman and Almoine Powell.

The victim reportedly told police he was burned, water boarded, and tied up in a trunk, but managed to escape his captors.

Smith was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of principal to second-degree kidnapping, principal to sexual battery, and principal to aggravated second-degree battery.

Bond has not been set.

Anyone with information about Coleman, Powell, or the crime is strongly urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.