Wayne Lawson tax returns due Wednesday

Wayne Lawson must submit his tax returns Wednesday or risk legal action.

Lawson is the man accusing Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and businessman Olin Berthelot of bribery.

He was supposed to submit his tax documents Monday. When he didn't, Matassa's attorney asked the judge to issue an arrest warrant.

Instead, the judge extended the deadline to Wednesday.

It's not clear what will happen if Lawson doesn't submit the documents.

