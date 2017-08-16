Over 2500 incoming freshman welcomed on LSU Move-in day

Wednesday is move-in day at LSU, where both incoming freshman and returning students got settled into their new dorm rooms.

Parents and student volunteers helped freshman move into their rooms at various halls like Acadian and Blake. Students going into the Ogden Honors College were welcomed by President F. King Alexander at a Picnic in the Laville Courtyard.



Some students said they're a little nervous, but still looking forward to college life. "I'm excited to go to football games and everything,” said freshman Bailey Viera, from Gonzales. “I'm by my old high school so I'm definitely gonna look forward to hanging out with old friends and making new friends and everything too."

"I'm excited about football games and being away from home,” said freshman Emilie Richoux from Covington. “And getting to walk around campus, things like that."

Members of the LSU football team was also on hand to help students move in.

Coach Ed Orgeron, fullback J.D. Moore, running back Derrius Guice, and several other members of the Fighting Tigers helped fellow students get settled in on campus.

"It's great meeting the new students and all the energy you see in the parents," Orgeron said. "Just becoming a student-athlete for our players, student life is very important for us at LSU to come and touch the campus. They're some of our biggest fans. Its gonna be a great year and we're looking forward to it."

Classes start on Monday at 7-30 AM sharp.