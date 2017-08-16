LSU expects about 2,500 students for Move-In Day

Information provided by LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA - An anticipated 2,500 new and returning students will be moving to campus on Move-In Day, Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in all on-campus residence halls and apartments.

More than 550 volunteers from the faculty and staff, members of student organizations and friends of the university will team up with Residential Life staff for this exciting event. Volunteers will help students unload their cars, move into their residence halls or apartments and answer any questions regarding campus life that the residents may have.

Among the volunteers will be LSU President F. King Alexander, Board of Supervisors members Rolfe McCollister and James Williams, and around 150 student-athletes to assist those moving into on-campus housing. Alexander will also deliver the address at the LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College welcome picnic at 11:15 a.m. in the Laville Courtyard.

As part of the LSU First Year Experience Bengal Bound schedule, there are a number of social events to welcome residents to campus as well.

