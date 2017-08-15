BREC plans on building new, 10-mile bike path in Baton Rouge

Bikers in Baton Rouge looking for a new place to ride should be excited, because BREC is building a new path.

The project will have two phases.

Phase one connects connects the Scotlandville Parkway to Memorial Park. A second phase will stretch all the way to Downtown Greenway Park.

BREC received a Grant for $3.7 million dollars to cover construction for phase one, and will re-apply for more money to complete phase two.

Once finished, the path, open to walkers and bikers, will span 10 miles.

"It seems like, unfortunately, Baton Rouge has been... become known for not being a very safe place to walk or bike,” said BREC TrailPlanner Kathleen Stites. “This is something that people in Baton Rouge have wanted for a long time. There's gonna be some more planning done. So it's really kind of a good time, a lot of things are going to be happening I think in the next couple of years in Baton Rouge for bicyclists and pedestrians."

There's no construction timeline yet.

The Parish will complete an environmental evaluation, and then construction can start.

