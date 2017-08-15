Governor, AG go back in court over LGBT rights executive order

It’s a title we would rather not have, but it seems fair to call Louisiana the flood capital of the United States.More >>
A class action lawsuit filed on behalf of 51 residents claims the August 2016 flood damage in North Baton Rouge was caused by negligence on the part of the state and parish.More >>
If your air conditioner breaks, you might be waiting a while on a repairman.More >>
Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Willie Dunbar, 27, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of Donald Ely, 37.More >>
When thunder, howling winds and sheets of rain take over, many in Denham Springs still get worried.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
