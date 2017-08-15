BRPD investigating shooting at Blueberry Street Park, victim shot in foot

Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting near N. Ardenwood where they say a victim was shot in the foot.

Emergency officials say a man was shot in the foot at the Blueberry Street Park near North Ardenwood.

Sources say the male victim was possible doing maintenance work at a BREC park.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.