Pepper Jack-Stuffed Burgers

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Comment:

In America alone, 50 million hamburgers are eaten every year; and the stuffed burger has become the new favorite among bar food. This mouthwatering version with Pepper Jack cheese is the perfect way to celebrate this delicious holiday!

Ingredients:

1½ pounds ground chuck

1 cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese, divided

¼ cup sliced green onions

4 tbsps seasoned Italian bread crumbs

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 cup Sweet Baby Rays® barbecue sauce

4 hamburger buns

sliced tomatoes, optional

lettuce, optional

grilled onions, optional

cooked bacon, optional

Method:

Preheat grill to 350°F. In a medium mixing bowl, mix ground chuck, green onions and bread crumbs together. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Shape mixture into 8 thin patties. Place ¼ cup cheese onto each of 4 patties and top with remaining patties, pressing edges firmly to seal. Grill burgers over medium heat for 4–5 minutes on each side or until desired doneness. Paint barbecue sauce on both sides of burgers. Serve on buns with desired toppings.