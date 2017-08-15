Maturing Louisiana artist announces listening-room style concerts

A Louisiana artist, who you may have come across at a time or two at Jazz Fest, is now launching a listening-room style set of concerts.

"I have always had a very special connection with my fans, and that continues to be one of the most rewarding aspects of my career," Louisiana singer/fiddler Amanda Shaw says.

She's launching a series of acoustic listening room-style concerts for fans along the Gulf Coast.

This late summer treat is to celebrate her new single "Soulful Dress". A little promotional clip for Soulful Dress is on Youtube right now.

Does she look the a little bit like Amy Winehouse?

Shaw grew up in Mandeville and is a favorite at South Louisiana events like the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Amanda is a Cajun fiddler and that sets her apart from a bevy of country and blues artists. Because she started performing at an early age, she's now in her late 20s and wants a more mature image.

LaDana Williams, a spokeswoman for Shaw, says Amanda "...is consistently working to expand her catalog with music reflective of her growth, while keeping the classic, authentic Amanda Shaw sound intertwined into each note. Soulful Dress represents Shaw's evolution as an artist, as well as her continued maturity into womanhood."

This acoustic concert series hopes to allow Shaw to present a more mature voice directly to fans. "With each new project, I look to give my fans something different," Shaw says ".. and this single is the perfect way for me to share a more personal story with people who are as passionate about my music as I am."

Concerts will start at 7pm and tickets will range between $15 and $30. See Shaw and her band at the following small venues:

August 25: Christian Street Furniture - Baton Rouge, LA

Christian Street Furniture - Baton Rouge, LA September 2: The Lakehouse - Mandeville, LA

The Lakehouse - Mandeville, LA September 8: The Listening Room - Mobile, AL

The Listening Room - Mobile, AL September 15: Imogene Theater - Milton, FL

Imogene Theater - Milton, FL September 16: Mary C O'keefe - Ocean Springs, MS

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved