Hundreds of drains cleaned in Denham Springs

A class action lawsuit filed on behalf of 51 residents claims the August 2016 flood damage in North Baton Rouge was caused by negligence on the part of the state and parish.More >>
If your air conditioner breaks, you might be waiting a while on a repairman.More >>
Police have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Willie Dunbar, 27, is facing murder and other charges in the shooting death of Donald Ely, 37.More >>
When thunder, howling winds and sheets of rain take over, many in Denham Springs still get worried.More >>
Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding two men believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting that happened at the end of July.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.More >>
