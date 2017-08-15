Detectives name 2 men wanted on charges in Hammond deadly shooting

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding two men believed to have been involved in a deadly shooting that happened at the end of July.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Edward Marshall III, 22, of Hammond, and Deandre Wheeler, 22, of Ponchatoula, will both faces accessory and principal charges when they are found.

Officials added the two should be considered armed and are usually under the influence of controlled dangerous substances. They urge caution if anyone comes in contact with them.

Deputies said they are wanted in the shooting death of Leroy Sims III, 19, of Hammond. They added his body was found on Bruce Allen Lane in Hammond on July 31.

According to deputies, their investigation so far shows the shooting was related to illegal drug activity.

Detectives said Stephen Brown, also known as “Bo Peep,” 38, turned himself in on August 4. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities said in addition to not cooperating with the investigation, Marshall and Wheeler have put forth “more efforts to derailing the investigation, as well as to tamper and withhold physical evidence of the crime.

TPSO said the two men are sought on accessory to second-degree murder and principal to second-degree murder charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

