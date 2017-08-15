US Dept. of Education approves Louisiana's ESSA plan

The US Department of Education reported Tuesday that Louisiana’s plans under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) has been approved.

Connecticut also received a satisfactory nod for its proposal.

Officials said act allows states more flexibility in educating students.

"In reviewing both of these plans, I was glad to see that each state took the opportunity to embrace the flexibility afforded under ESSA while complying with the statute of the law," US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a written release. "I want to thank the governors, chief state school officers, state board members and all others who helped craft these plans, and I look forward to working with each of them to improve education for all students."

Officials pointed out Louisiana’s plan raises the fundamental expectations for what it means to earn an "A." They stated that by 2025, A-rated schools will achieve a 90 percent graduation rate, the average ACT score will be 21, and students will be fully proficient in literacy and math.

Another unique element of Louisiana’s plan officials noted was the practice of offering public school choice to students at failing schools.

